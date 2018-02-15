× Mt. Pleasant man to spend 12 years in prison on child porn charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man from Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to receiving and possessing child pornography.

Joel A. Corder, 45, was sentenced in U.S. District Court on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

A federal investigation into Corder’s online activity began in October, 2016 when his internet company notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that he had attempted to send four images of child pornography to another person.

Officers confronted Corder in December and seized his cell phone. They recovered 638 images containing child pornography. In addition to the child pornography, the examiner found a series of KIK chats containing sexual content between Corder and an 11-year- old female who lived in Texas. In an interview, Corder admitted in 2016 he began receiving and possessing child pornography and communicating with the girl in Texas, whom he asked to send him pictures of herself nude.

Corder will serve five years of supervised release when his sentence ends and will have to register as a sex offender.