More thawing expected after our chilly Friday

We really accelerated the snow-melting process today as temperatures peaked near the 50 degree mark in the Quad Cities.

The broken cloudiness out there will stick around as we go through the evening and overnight hours. A strong cold front will be passing through this evening allowing temperatures to make a quick drop overnight. Expect the mercury to be around the freezing mark of 32 degrees by midnight before plummeting around the upper teens by sunrise.

This quick freeze in temperatures will take any standing water from the recent snow-melt and turn it into ice. So, be on guard when heading out the door Friday morning.

Friday will be your weeks coldest with highs in the mid 20s under mostly sunny skies.

By Saturday, a weak disturbance will not only push temperatures back into the 30s but bring a passing light wintry mix of rain and snow in some spots that day, too.

Temperatures will continue to climb in the days to follow as warmer 40s on Sunday are replaced with 50s on Monday. The price we pay will be the likelihood of soaking rains on Monday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

