How many calories do Olympic athletes consume in a day?

When you think of Olympics you don’t always think of food. But with rigorous training and competing athletes have to eat.

So how many calories are the winter Olympic athletes consuming on a day to day basis?

According to a chart by former senior sport dietitian, Nanna Meyer and current senior sport dietitian, Susie Parker-Simmons, here are some of the numbers:

Ski jumping athletes consume between 1,300 to 2,500 calories a day

Figure skaters eat around 3,000 calories a day

Cross country skiers consume between 4,000 and 7,000 calories a day

On the highest calorie intake day of 7,000 calories would compare to eating 6 and a half Big Mac Meals from McDonald’s in one day.

With a Big Mac meal with a medium fry and medium drink your total calorie intake is 1,080 calories.

Even though eating six and half Big Mac Meals in a day may sound appealing your doctor may say otherwise.

Remember these cross country skiing athletes after eating will go 15 Kilometers or 9.32 miles of rough uphill and long flat surfaces as fast as they possibly can to win the gold.