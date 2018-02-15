Homeless veterans find camaraderie at “Stand Down” event in Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Homeless veterans in the Quad Cities were invited to a "Stand Down" event at American Legion Post 26.

The term "Stand Down" signifies a safe place for veterans to relax and recoup, away from the pressures of the battlefield. The event was held Thursday, February 15th and offered a place for veterans to get what they needed.

Organizers offered meals, winter clothing items and resources for every walk of life.

There were representatives from area agencies that offer help with housing, job searches, and more.

The event was hosted by "Bridging the Gap QCA."

About 40 veterans attended the event. Another "Stand Down" is set for September.