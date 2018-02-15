× Handcuffed inmate in a wheelchair punches officer “with both fists” sending him to the hospital

CORALVILLE, Iowa – A correctional officer at the Iowa Medical Classification Center in Coralville was struck by an inmate on February 15, according to a press release.

The officer had placed handcuffs on the inmate and then entered the cell to help move the inmate, who uses a wheelchair.

Officials say that is when the inmate “struck the officer once on the side of his head with both fists and handcuffs.”

The inmate was immediately restrained with the help of another officer without further incident.

The officer who was hit was checked out by medical staff. Initial checks showed that the officer had scratches and bruises.

The officer continued on with his duties, but began to experience headaches. Out of precaution, another officer took the injured officer to the University of Hospital for further examination.

Police say the incident remains under investigation