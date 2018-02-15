Bettendorf bests Central 73-46 in MAC finale.
Bettendorf cruises in MAC finale
-
Bettendorf girls earn 7th MAC win
-
Pleasant Valley boys best Bettendorf
-
Bettendorf rolls to win over Burlington
-
Bettendorf Holds On For A Two Point Win
-
North Scott tops Bettendorf for lead in MAC
-
-
Assumption Lady Knights score big road win
-
Bettendorf home hit with gunfire
-
Parents voice concerns over Mark Twain and Jefferson school consolidation
-
North Scott girls score overtime win
-
Bettendorf Planned Parenthood office closing permanently
-
-
Bettendorf Wrestling holds off Assumption
-
Bettendorf impresses in season opening win
-
Bettendorf overcomes loss to Bell to punch ticket to the Dome