× 911 calls may not go through in Prophetstown area

PROPHETSTOWN, Illinois — People in the Prophetstown area are being warned that 911 calls placed via land line may not work due to a damaged phone line.

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department was informed of the damaged line by Frontier Phone Company on Thursday, Feb. 15. According to police, residents in that area will not be able to dial 911 for emergency assistance and will instead get a busy signal.

For emergencies, residents should call the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office at (815) 772-4044.