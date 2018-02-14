You can now experience the new I-74 bridge using Virtual Reality

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois - Despite the I-74 bridge being a long way from being a reality, people are getting their first look at the bridge using virtual reality (VR) technology.

On February 14, members of the Department of Transportation and several other organizations unveiled a new VR experience of the bridge.

You are able to drive along the new bridge, stand on top of the old bridge, and experience the construction project as if you're doing it in real life.

"It helps you really immerse yourself in the new environment. I can talk about thinks, like I said before, wow, I didn't know how wide this bridge was, or how big it was." said Danielle Muholland, an I-74 Project Manager with the Iowa Department of Transportation.

"This gives people a very clear picture of the changes that are coming." said Mulholland.

The Virtual Reality Experience will be exclusively at the Moline Public Library, 3210 41st Street in Moline Friday, February 16 through May.