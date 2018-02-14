Valentine’s Day Proposal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Valentine's Day is a big day for many people to say 'I love you' to their significant others, parents, children and friends.

For one Davenport couple, they have even more to celebrate this Valentine's Day.

Lucas Gosney entered into the WQAD News 8 proposal giveaway with a paid sponsorship with Revell Jewelers in Bettendorf.

A panel of judges chose Lucas as the winner and 3 days before Valentine's Day, he proposed to his girlfriend Morgan Danner.

With the help of Revell Jewelers, Lucas' mom and Morgan's mom, Lucas embarked on one of the biggest decisions of his life. Picking out the ring.

But rewind nine years ago when Lucas and Morgan met back in Jr. High. They started dating in high school and have been together ever since.

"She is unique and we are both kind of very weird and it meshes well together," said Lucas.

Their relationship has survived the good times and the hard times and even a long distance stint in college.

"It was really hard no seeing each other and not being able to communicate everyday. It put a strain on our relationship but in the end it all worked out," remembers Lucas.

Through it all, Lucas and Morgan never left each others side.

"We both had some family hardships we went through which opens your eyes to the world. No one is there for me like Morgan," said Lucas.

Lucas could always see the was “the one" but felt it wouldn't be easy to invest in an engagement ring with college debt still looming.

"This contest has given me a chance to make it happen," said Lucas.

After picking out the perfect ring - a solitaire with a rose gold band for Morgans middle name, Rose, Lucas is ready to pop the question.

At his birthday party surrounded by family and friends, Lucas got down on one knee and asked a question that will forever change his life.

"Morgan Rose Danner, would you give me the best birthday present of all and marry me?" asked Lucas.

Through tears and smiles Morgan said yes!

Lucas and Morgan plan to move to Dubuque and start their life together there. The couple is also planning to add to their family soon and adopt a kitten.