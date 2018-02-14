× Shooting reported at Florida high school

(CNN) — The Broward County Sheriff’s Office in Florida is responding to reports of a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. There are reports of victims.

Aerial footage from CNN affiliate WSVN showed a number of people lying on the ground outside the school, being treated for injuries and moved to ambulances.

Reports say the shooter may still be at large.

Dozens of police vehicles are on site, including one tank, along with a team of heavily armed law enforcement officers.

Developing story – more to come