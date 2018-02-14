NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: A Special Valentine’s Day Edition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Valentine's Day! If you're struggling to find a gift - or if you forgot - I put together three quick and cute ideas for you to try for a Special Edition of our Weekly "Nailed It Or Failed It" Segment on WQAD News 8 at 11am.

1) How about a ring that costs less than $1? If you don't have the money to buy an actual diamond, make something that looks like one with two pipe cleaners and a Hershey's kiss! Click the video above to see how we did it.

2) What about a handmade Valentine? Literally! You can trace your hand onto a piece of paper and create a unique Valentine that no one else can copy. Click the video above to see how it works!

3) Why not create a piece of art? You don't have to be an artist to make something special. All you need is a piece of canvas, a piece of paper in the shape of a heart, some paint, and pencil erasers. Yes, erasers! Click the video below to see how all those things work together AND find out what our COCKTAIL OF THE WEEK is for Valentine's Day!