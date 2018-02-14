× Milder air to bring patchy fog and drizzle in spots

Clouds have moved in on schedule and will remain in place come tonight and Thursday as a return flow out of the south runs over the snow-melting ground. This will also lead to some spots of drizzle and fog. Fortunately, temperatures will remain above freezing during this duration, which takes out any chance for ice build up on roadways.

Despite the gray skies Thursday, temperatures will still manage to make their way into the lower 40s that afternoon.

Colder air will pour in that night dropping temperatures to the upper teens. Friday will be the week’s coldest with highs in the 20s before temperatures warm up nicely for the upcoming weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

