Man arrives at the hospital with gunshot wounds after Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, Iowa – A 19-year-old arrived at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington with non-life threatening injuries on February 14.

Police say around the same time were investigating a shots fired call in the 700-block of Locust Street in Burlington. When officers got there, they said they saw a garage door that had been struck. Police later found a car that had been shot as well.

They were able to confirm that the man at the medical center had been shot by the gunfire on Locust Street.

The investigation is on-going and being handled by the Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Problem Oriented Policing Unit.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8366 or the Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.