Iowa health officials say Fareway chicken salad is tainted

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa health officials are warning the public to throw out any Fareway packaged chicken salad, because it could be contaminated with salmonella.

The Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals issued a joint statement Tuesday calling for the move. The agencies say the chicken salad sold at Fareway stores was produced and packaged by a third party for the store and has been connected to multiple cases of salmonella across the state.

Preliminary test results from a state lab also showed the contamination.

According to the health department, Friday evening, February 9th was the last time it was on the shelves.

"If you have it in your refrigerator you should throw it away," said IDPH Medical Director, Dr. Patricia Quinlisk.

Salmonella can cause severe illness with diarrhea, fever, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain, blood stools and dehydration.