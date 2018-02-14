× Iowa couple take plea deals in abuse of disabled woman

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa couple accused of inflicting chemical burns on a disabled woman in their care have taken plea deals.

Court records say 51-year-old Katrina Eubanks and 55-year-old Gary Eubanks, of Urbandale, are scheduled to be sentenced March 28.

Both had been charged with kidnapping, two counts of neglect of a dependent person and one count of abuse of a dependent person that resulted in injury. Prosecutors dropped the kidnapping charge in exchange for Katrina Eubanks’ guilty pleas last week and dropped all but one count of neglect for Gary Eubanks’ plea.

Police say Katrina Eubanks, a hired caregiver, bathed the 19-year-old woman in bleach and Epsom salt on May 28 in her home.

Police say the Eubankses did not seek treatment for her burns for days.