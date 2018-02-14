Heads up to travelers: foggy forecast ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fog can produce dangerous driving conditions and we will have quite a bit of it over the next few days. There's about an inch of water in the snow right now that will either melt and go into the creeks and streams or into the atmosphere as vapor.

As we push warmer air over the cooler snow pack, clouds will form. As the snow melts, water vapor will be trapped in the lowest parts of the atmosphere. That will reduce visibility, especially later today and into the night tonight.

Reduce your speed an always use your headlights, even in daytime. If you see an old man in a white SUV shaking his fist at you, that's probably me frustrated you didn't turn your headlights on.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen