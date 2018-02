× Crash shuts down part of the ‘Blacktop’ between Eldridge and Long Grove

ELDRIDGE, Iowa – A crash has shut down a stretch of road between Eldridge and Long Grove, Iowa known as the “Blacktop.”

The accident is just north of Sheridan Meadows Park. 1st Street between Eldridge and Long Grove is blocked off and drivers can not travel north.

Drivers can use Highway 61 to bypass the area.

As fog rolls in, multiple emergency rescuers are on the scene.

This is a developing story. WQAD has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.