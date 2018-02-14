Authorities respond to shooting at NSA facility

(CNN) — Authorities are responding to a shooting in Fort Meade, Maryland, where the National Security Agency is headquartered, the White House said Wednesday.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the matter, White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters said in a statement.

The agency said in a statement that the incident took place at a vehicle gate. Aerial footage shows a black SUV that appears to have crashed into concrete barriers.

“The situation is under control and there is no ongoing security or safety threat,” the agency said in a statement.

No further details were immediately available.