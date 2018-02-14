× LIVE STREAM: Mass shooting reported at a Florida High School

The ABC News affiliate in in Parkland, Florida (WPLG) reports that S.W.A.T teams are an active shooter situation at a high school. The shooting is reported at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Initial reports say at least 20 are injured, but that number is still unclear. The shooter is allegedly still at large.

Police are working an active shooter scene, and ask that if you are in touch with your student you ask that they remain calm and barricaded until police come to their room, this is for everyone's safety. Do NOT call our 911 or non-emergency number unless it is an emergency. — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) February 14, 2018

The police department there say they are looking for a male suspect who might be found at or near that high school now.

This is a developing story. Details are limited. Check back for updates.