LIVE STREAM: Mass shooting reported at a Florida High School

Posted 2:29 pm, February 14, 2018, by , Updated at 03:02PM, February 14, 2018

The Broward County Sheriff's Office in Florida is responding to reports of a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. There are reports of victims.

The ABC News affiliate in in Parkland, Florida (WPLG) reports that S.W.A.T teams are  an active shooter situation at a high school.  The shooting is reported at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Initial reports say at least 20 are injured, but that number is still unclear. The shooter is allegedly still at large.

 

The police department there say they are looking for a male suspect who might be found at or near that high school now.

This is a developing story. Details are limited. Check back for updates.