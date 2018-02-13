× Warming trend begins with a few morning snowflakes

Get ready for some snow showers this morning but little/no accumulation is anticipated. Any snow that falls will end by 9am this morning.

After that, skies will remain cloudy with highs in the middle 30s…so it will feel a lot better out there today. Tonight won’t be as chilly either with overnight lows around 20 degrees. Skies will remain cloudy for Wednesday and Thursday with a few areas of drizzle and light rain, especially Thursday. Temperatures will top out near the 40 degree mark, melting a bit of the snow that’s on the ground. We’ll really work on that snowpack this weekend with highs in the 40s.

Next week looks interesting again. While I don’t see as much snow activity as we had last week, it certainly looks more active with several bouts of rain and snow. That’s in the Feb 19-24 time frame. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen