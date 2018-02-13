× Suspect in Colona shooting taken into custody in Iowa

COLONA, Illinois — Joshua Jones – the 19-year-old suspect wanted for questioning in the shooting of a man in Colona on Tuesday, Jan. 23 has been picked up in Linn County Iowa and is likely to be extradited to Illinois soon, according to a release from the Colona Police Department.

Jones was picked up by the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force of the U.S. Marshal’s Service, working on information obtained from the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force in Chicago, a spokesman for the Marshal’s Service said. Jones was discovered in the basement of a home in the 4900 block of 18th Avenue in Marion, Iowa and taken into custody without incident shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

He had warrants on two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated assault.

Jones is currently being held in the Linn County Correctional Center, where he faces extradition to Illinois.

A $2 million warrant was issued for Jones – whose home address is listed in Henry County – in February, after the shooting, which seriously injured a man whose name, age and other identifying information has not been released by police.

The victim was shot in the chest, but was listed in stable condition the day after the Jan. 23 shooting.

The release states that Jones is a “suspect in the shooting, and has not been found guilty of any crimes.”