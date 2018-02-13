Study : Women more reliant on social media for getting news

More women than men are getting their news from social media.

According to a demographic poll from a survey provided by the Pew Research Center, 57 percent of women get their news from Facebook as opposed to 43 percent of men.

Facebook isn’t the only social media platform women are getting their news from. Twitter’s demographic statistics reveal thats 53 percent of its news viewers are women. Instagram seems to be the social media of choice for news for women with 65 percent of its users revealed as female.

There are a couple social media sites that are more popular with men – both YouTube and LinkedIn skew male.

According to the study from the Pew Research Center, people using Facebook for news increased by 19 percent between 2013 and 201. Twitter saw 6 percent growth in news consumers over the same time period.

According to the research center survey results, 64% of social media news consumers also get their news from only one site. While just 10 percent get their news from three or more sites.

According to the study, reddit.com is topping the charts for all social media sites in terms of news deliver. The Pew Research Center reports 70 percent of the people who completed the survey are going to this social media platform for their news.