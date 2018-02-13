× Snow melting process will be a slow one in the days ahead

Temperatures today haven’t been this warm in 9 days as the mercury reached around the freezing mark of 32 degrees. Enough to melt a smidgen of the snowfall in our front yard.

With skies improving overnight, the snow-covered ground will chill the air down to 20 degrees.

The southwest flow will enhance the snow melting process with highs both Wednesday and Thursday around the 40 degree mark. As we add more moisture to the air during this period we not only bring in more clouds but fog and drizzle will be noticed as well especially by Thursday. Afterwards, we’ll briefly chill temperatures into the 20s on Friday.

We’ll warm up again for the weekend before we bring in more clouds and a light wintry mix of precipitation next week.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here