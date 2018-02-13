× Pair from Dubuque busted in Eldridge for meth distribution

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A routine traffic stop to check on a defective taillight turned into a brief police chase and resulted in the arrest of a pair of Dubuque residents on drug charges and warrants in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Feb. 13.

According to Eldridge police, an officer noticed a Jeep Cherokee with a non-functioning taillight traveling on U.S. 61 near Eldridge at around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday. When the officer put on lights and sirens to pull the SUV over, the driver instead took off and attempted to flee. The officer eventually caught up, pulled over the Cherokee and conducted a search.

During the search, officers found 15 grams of methamphetamine, a glass pipe, baggies and a digital scale under the passenger seat.

The driver of the vehicle, Timothy S. Dress, 28, of Dubuque, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver and failure to possess a drug tax stamp. Dress was also issued violations for careless driving and failure to obey a traffic control device. He is being held at the Scott County Jail.

The passenger in the SUV, Saphire Lanhart, also faces multiple charges. According to police, she initially gave officers a fake i.d. in an attempt to avoid them discovering warrants for her arrest out of Dubuque County. She was charged with possession with intent to deliver, interference with official acts and failure to possess a drug tax stamp. She may be extradited to Dubuque County, where warrants have been issued for her on charges of probation violation/escape and probation violation/forgery.