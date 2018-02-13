× Illinois heroin dealer sentenced to prison after a man in Dubuque overdosed

DUBUQUE, Iowa – A man who sold heroine to someone who survived an overdose has been sentenced to three years in federal prison.

Derrick Devale White, 25, from Markham, Illinois was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty last year to possessing with intent to distribute heroin within 1,000 feet of a playground and two schools.

Evidence at the sentencing showed that White sold approximately 1 gram of heroin to a man on July 17, 2017. The man who bought the heroin used it, and then lost consciousness.

That man’s father called 911 and reported that his son was experiencing a heroin overdose and that he was not breathing well.

First responders rushed to the scene, and when they tried to move the man he sat up and became responsive.

White admitted in a plea agreement that, the day after the overdose, an undercover officer sent him a text message and ordered another gram of heroin.

White arrived at the meeting-spot, which was within 1,000 feet of a playground, an elementary school, and a middle school. He was arrested in possession of approximately .6 gram of heroin.

White was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge Linda R. Reade. White was sentenced to 36 months’ imprisonment.

He will also serve a 6-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

White is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was investigated by the Dubuque Drug Task Force and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dan Chatham.