Fareway: Blackened Salmon with Avocado Salsa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Makes 4 servings

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

FOR THE BLACKENED SALMON:

1 Tbsp. oil

4 (5 ounce) salmon fillets

4 teaspoons Cajun seasoning

Cajun Seasoning

2 Tbsp. garlic powder

2 Tbsp. Italian seasoning

2 Tbsp. paprika

1 tsp. salt

1 Tbsp. black pepper

1 Tbsp. cayenne pepper

1 Tbsp. dried thyme

1 Tbsp. onion powder

Combine all ingredients in a jar with a tight-fitting lid and shake to combine.

Season salmon with Cajun seasoning, as desired. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add salmon and cook until deeply golden brown to slightly black before flipping, about 3 to 4 minutes. Repeat on the other side and enjoy with Avocado Cucumber Salsa.

AVOCADO CUCUMBER SALSA:

2 avocado, diced

½ cucumber, diced

1/4 cup red onion, diced

1 jalapeno, finely diced

1 Tbsp. cilantro, chopped

1 Tbsp. lime juice

Salt, to taste

Mix avocado cucumber salsa ingredients and enjoy on the salmon.