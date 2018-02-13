Fareway: Blackened Salmon with Avocado Salsa

Makes 4 servings
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
FOR THE BLACKENED SALMON:
1 Tbsp. oil
4 (5 ounce) salmon fillets
4 teaspoons Cajun seasoning
Cajun Seasoning
2 Tbsp. garlic powder
2 Tbsp. Italian seasoning
2 Tbsp. paprika
1 tsp. salt
1 Tbsp. black pepper
1 Tbsp. cayenne pepper
1 Tbsp. dried thyme
1 Tbsp. onion powder
Combine all ingredients in a jar with a tight-fitting lid and shake to combine.
Season salmon with Cajun seasoning, as desired. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add salmon and cook until deeply golden brown to slightly black before flipping, about 3 to 4 minutes. Repeat on the other side and enjoy with Avocado Cucumber Salsa.
AVOCADO CUCUMBER SALSA:
2 avocado, diced
½ cucumber, diced
1/4 cup red onion, diced
1 jalapeno, finely diced
1 Tbsp. cilantro, chopped
1 Tbsp. lime juice
Salt, to taste
Mix avocado cucumber salsa ingredients and enjoy on the salmon.