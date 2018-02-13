QC students still pursuing law enforcement careers, despite violence against police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE-- Kellen Daniels has known for years.

"Criminal justice is something I've always been interested in, for as long as I can remember. I always wanted to help people," says Daniels.

It's the same case for Mamadou Diallo.

"I want to help people and have that same affect on kids the way he had on me," says Diallo.

Even in the face of danger, these two are studying to become police officers.

"The whole black lives movement, police brutality, the list can go on," says Diallo.

Departments around the Quad Cities are hiring, and people are applying.

Right now the Rock Island Police Department has two open positions and 109 applicants. Davenport is hiring nine, Moline is working to fill six positions, and Coal Valley is filling one.

Even with a strong candidate pool, Black Hawk College is trying to attract more students to the field.

"That's our plan in the near future. We want to receive more students from our neighborhood and neighboring states," says criminal justice professor Doctor Seref Onder.

Black Hawk is adding a new forensic lab, more technology and new courses all within the next year to fight the fear that sometimes comes with being in the police force.

"Although there are so many negatives being said about the fiend, there are still people who want to get into the field. To make change or to want to make change, sometimes you have to get into the field," says Diallo.

Students of today are working hard now to become the officers of the future.