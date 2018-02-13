× Major Accident shuts down part of Route 67

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Illinois – At least four cars have been involved in an accident on U.S. Route 67 about a half mile south of I-94.

Part of the road has been blocked off and emergency crews are directing traffic away from the crash.

There is no confirmation on exactly how many cars are involved right now, or on the extent of any injuries.

We reached out to the Rock Island County Sheriff’s office but were told that they are not releasing any information at this time.

Police are still investigating

WQAD has a crew working on this story. This is a developing story.