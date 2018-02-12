× Your Money: Why some businesses will feel financial loss after snow, while others won’t

Every Monday on Good Morning Quad Cities, investment adviser Mark Grywacheski joins us to share his insight on finance matters that impact the Quad Cities community.

On February 12th we’re talking with Mark about the impact winter weather has on stores. Mark says some businesses will feel the impact and others will be unaffected. It all depends on whether or not a person can get by without what they have to offer.

For instance, grocery shoppers may skip the store on a bad weather day, but when they return, they’ll likely buy all the things they had planned on purchasing. But when it comes to a coffee shop or a diner, when patrons return with clearer weather, they’re not going to buy a second coffee or lunch, leading to those establishments to feel the loss.

Shopping malls will also feel the loss during bad weather. Even though you might think people would gravitate to the mall for entertainment, it’s the opposite, Mark says. That’s when people will take advantage of the online shopping.

Speaking of online shopping… Amazon.

