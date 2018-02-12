Video shows woman believed to have left newborn, note in Arizona airport bathroom

TUCSON, Ariz. – Law enforcement officials in Arizona have released video of the woman they believe left a newborn baby on a changing table inside the Tucson International Airport Jan. 14.

Alongside the baby was a note, reading:

Please help me My mom had no idea she was pregnant. She is unable and unfit to take care of me. Please get me to the authorities so they can find a good home.

Tucson Airport Authority officials released surveillance video that purportedly shows the mother of the child, seen walking through the airport holding something wrapped in blue fabric.

Authorities think the woman may have given birth inside the airport, cleaned the child and then walked inside a restroom near the baggage claim where she left the infant, according to the Arizona Republic.

The second part of the note is written from the mother’s perspective, and reads, “I just want what is best for him and it’s not me. Please, I’m sorry.”

The baby is reportedly in good health after being evaluated at an area hospital, according to the Arizona Daily Star. The newborn is under the care of the Arizona Department of Child Services.

Arizona enacted a safe haven law in 2001, which allows desperate parents to avoid charges by leaving their unharmed child at a designated organization – a hospital, fire station, private welfare agency, adoption agency or church – within three days of birth.

A spokeswoman for the Tucson Airport Authority, Jessie Butler, told the Arizona Republic that they want to interview the mother and what they learn will determine whether or not she is charged.