× Snow will start to melt over the next few days

It was nice to see all that sunshine today! However, cloud cover will move in this evening and throughout the night. Thankfully, this will help keep our temperatures above zero in the single digits.

Despite seeing more cloud cover tomorrow, we’ll also have some peeks of sun during the day. Highs will warm up into the low 30s.

The snow melt will really pick up on Wednesday as highs reach the low 40s. Increasing clouds will be back on Wednesday before our next round of rain moves through by Thursday. We’ll keep temperatures above freezing on Thursday in the upper 30s. However, we’re on track for another cool down into the 20s by Friday.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham