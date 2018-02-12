Silvis business owner’s roots are in the food industry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVIS, Illinois-- A young restaurant owner is following in his parents' footsteps.

Tap 22's owner, 25-year-old Mitch Kadriu, had dabbled with a photography business, but his roots were in the restaurant business.

For years he worked at his parents' eatery, the "Welcome Inn" in Milan. Even his younger sister and her husband own a restaurant, Marseilles Family Restaurant, near Ottawa.

"I'm still young, so I didn't really get too far into life and then I just kind of hopped on this," Kadriu said. "It was a good opportunity and I took it, you know, I'm ready for it."

Kadriu said with the help of his family, and his own funding, he was able to open up the restaurant.

Tap 22 is located at 1443 1st Street.