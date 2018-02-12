Oquawka authorities investigate death of cat impaled on yard decoration

OQUAWKA, Illinois — A graphic image of a cat that appears to have been impaled on a yard decoration has made the rounds on social media.

The Chief of Police in Oquawka confirmed that the image was indeed real and that it happened outside of an assisted living facility called the Schlotzhauer Home, which is located in the 400 block of 3rd Street. It happened sometime late Friday, February 9th or in the early morning hours of Saturday, February 10th.

According to a report by the Hawkeye, the cat’s name was “Momma Cat” and was one of three cats owned by the woman who runs the Schlotzhauer Home.

Authorities said the incident was under investigation and that more information would be made available Monday afternoon, February 12th.

*** Warning: The image below shows the dead cat, and is extremely graphic. Use discretion before scrolling down and clicking into the gallery.

