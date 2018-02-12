× Muscatine Police arrest two on firearm charges

MUSCATINE, Iowa – Muscatine police say they have arrested two men on separate firearm charges.

Jebeduah Bishop, 28, of Muscatine pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, then further admitted he was in possession of firearms. Police discovered a rifle, a shotgun and a pistol. He was arrested on February 8, 2018.

In separate case, Andrew Doxsee, 19, of Muscatine was arrested on Friday, February 9. He admitted to being guilty to theft. Doxsee was in possession of stolen firearms.

Both men will be sentenced on March 23, 2018.