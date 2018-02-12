× Maquoketa man wins national Grocery bagging competition

MAQUOKETA, Iowa – Once again, Iowa is home to the best grocery bagger in the nation.

The victory comes after competing at the National Grocery Association’s Best Bagger competition in Las Vegas!

Trevor DeForest, 35, of Maquoketa won the national title on February 12.

DeForest raced against other state champions from across the country to bag identical grocery orders of approximately 35 commonly purchased items into three reusable grocery bags. Competitors were scored on speed, weight distribution among bags, and proper item arrangement.

It is the seventh time someone from the state of Iowa has won the completion. The last time Iowa was home to the champion of bagging was in 2000.

DeForest has close to 21 years of bagging experience and works as assistant manager at the Fareway in Maquoketa, where his duties still include bagging groceries.

DeForest has an Associate’s Degree from Des Moines Area Community College and began working at the Fareway in Osceola at the age of 14 as a part-time bagger and stocker.

The bagging champion also received a check for $10,000.