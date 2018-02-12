× How mental health agencies can apply for additional funds in Knox County starting Wednesday

KNOX COUNTY– Starting on Wednesday mental health agencies in Knox County can officially start applying for additional funding through the county. That’s according to members of the Knox County 708 Mental Health Board.

Back in April, Knox County residents voted to increase taxes by .15 percent to go towards community mental health facilities and services. The taxes have been collected, and now $1.1M will be split between different agencies that apply.

Local agencies say because of problems with the Illinois state budget, funding has been a struggle for the past few years.

Eligible agencies will be able to print out an application straight from the 708 Board’s page on the county website. Agencies can also pick up a hard copy at the Knox County Clerk’s office.

The deadline for applications is April 1. Agencies could see money as early as June 2018.