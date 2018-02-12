× How Bad Weather Can Impact the Economy

All that “hunkering” down the last few days could have an impact – good and bad – on the economy.

During Good Morning Quad Cities’ weekly “Your Money” segment with Investment Advisor Mark Grywacheski with the Quad Cities Investment Group, we talked about the relationship between bad weather and the economy.

Grywacheski said during bad weather events – like last week’s snowstorms – people tend to stay inside and shop online rather than go outside, deal with the elements, and shop at a traditional brick and mortar store.

“Not only do they see a decline in their in-store sales, but they are susceptible to losing their online sales to the big online retailers such as Amazon,” Grywacheski explained. “They control a massive 44% of all online sales here in the United States and they just continue to get bigger and are expanding their operations.”

Grywacheski said Amazon increased its revenue by about 31% in 2017. In 2018, Amazon is expected to increase revenue an additional 30%.