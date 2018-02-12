Car versus train accident injures child in Hampton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Illinois -- A car versus train accident in Hampton on Monday, Feb. 12 sent a young child to the hospital with minor injuries.

Hampton Police responded to the crash where 4th Street crosses the tracks shortly before 10 a.m. A vehicle driven by a woman, whom police are not identifying, was struck by a Canadian Pacific freight train. Police did not indicate how the woman's vehicle ended up on the tracks at the same time as a passing train.

The injured child - whose age was not given by police - was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.