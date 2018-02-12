× Bettendorf home hit with gunfire

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A house on Magnolia Drive, in the neighborhood adjacent to Interstate 74 just south of Spruce Hills Drive, was hit with gunfire shortly before 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 11, according to Bettendorf police.

Multiple police units responded to the reported drive-by shooting in the 2500 block of Magnolia Drive after reports that shots had been fired. When police arrived, they determined a number of vehicles and a home on Magnolia had been struck. People were inside the house at the time, but no injuries were reported, police say.

Witnesses told police they observed a vehicle with three to four people in it was driving past at the time of the shooting, however police do not have a vehicle description.

Anyone with information about the shooting are asked to call the Bettendorf Police at (563) 344-4015 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at (309) 762-9500.