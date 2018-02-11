Check here for snow-related closings and delays

The Score Sunday – Wethersfield GBB, Moline Swimming, FCA- Tyler Best

The Score Sunday features the Wethersfield Girls Basketball team who won their first Regional Championship in six years.  Moline Swim team is undefeated this year, Thye just won their third straight Western Big 6 Conference Title.  The FCA story of the week features Tyler Best, a bowler on the Davenport Central team.