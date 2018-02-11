× Snow will give way to a sunny start to the work week

Snow is starting to make its way out this morning, but it did leave about an additional 1-3″ across the area. Once this snow is gone, we’ll slowly see the sky clear out by the afternoon. Highs will only be in the low 20s.

With a clear sky in place tonight, it’s going to be down right cold! We’ll drop below zero by Monday morning.

We can look forward to a sunny Monday, but highs will only be in the low 20s. However, temperatures will be getting near freezing on Tuesday, and we will actually make it to the low 40s by Wednesday! No snow is expected over these next few days.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham