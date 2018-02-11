Quad City Blues high school hockey team holds 8th annual benefit game for Genesis Pediatric Therapy Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE-- 8-year-old Ryan Stevenson is hitting the ice rolling, dropping the puck for the opening face off for the annual Quad City Blue Hockey Benefit game at the Tax Slayer Center Sunday, February 11.

This year the Quad City Blues High School Hockey Team took on the Cedar Rapids Roughriders to raise money for Genesis Pediatric Therapy Center.

During the game Ryan and his family received the full VIP experience.

“They asked Ryan to come out today and drop the puck and then ride the Zamboni, which is like Disney World in Ryan’s world,” says Ryan’s mother Tammy Stevenson.

Ryan and his older sister Lynsey go to the pediatric center for therapy, because both were born with spina bifida.

The money raised through the benefit will help fund supplies for physical therapy treatment.

“Go Peds is looking to maybe build a playground for their patients, so they can work on their gross learning skills. (Also) some of their toys are old and need replacement,” says organizer, Ellen Haberkorn.

Although the Blues lost the game 3 to 2 against the Roughriders, the Haberkorn says she hopes the organization can raise about $12,000.

The Blues annual benefit game has raised more than $65,000 for Genesis Charities over the last seven years.