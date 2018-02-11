× Frigid tonight, but thawing out later this week

Now that the snow is finally over, we have some quiet weather to look forward to this week. However, the snow on the ground will allow temperatures to plummet tonight. We’ll remain clear with lows around -5. Even with just a slight breeze, it may feel as cold as -15.

The sunshine will return on Monday, but we’ll only reach the low 20s. More cloud cover arrives on Tuesday along with a warm-up into the low 30s.

By Wednesday, highs are going to be in the low 40s!A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out on Wednesday, but a better chance of a rain/snow mix arrives on Thursday. Highs will remain in the 40s.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham