QC leaders host presentation on DACA update

MOLINE, Illinois-- While the fate of the DREAM Act is still yet to be determined, local Latino leaders are providing resources to help DACA recipients.

On Saturday Februrary 10th, LULAC Council 5285 and Palomares Social Justice Center held a DACA presentation at the Esperanza Legal Assistance Center in Moline.

The presentation included information on the status of the DREAM Act which still hasn't passed through Congress.

"The DREAM Act is really the only permanent solution to provide a pathway to stay in this country, become a permanent legal resident and a citizen," said Keynote Speaker and Immigration Policy Analyst, Rocio Velazquez-Kato.

Velazquez-Kato says if the DREAM Act doesn't get passed, it will put thousands of DACA recipients at risk of losing their status and work permits.

She also urges those affected by the DREAM Act to renew their DACA if they haven't done so already.

"You can renew your DACA if you already have the status or have been renewed the status in the past. You cannot if haven't been granted DACA," said Velazquez-Kato.

For more information about DACA renewal or general information contact the Esperanza Legal Assistance Center.