More snow on the way Saturday night into Sunday morning

The final round of snow is in sight! Most of our evening will be calm, but snow will begin to move in just before midnight, mainly to the south of I-80. During the rest of the night, the snow will begin to move northward. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in place from midnight until 9 AM Sunday morning, with 1-3″ of snow likely. An isolated 4″ of snow can’t be ruled out. We’ll see the snow exit near the sunrise with lows in the lower teens.

Cloud cover will hang around throughout our Sunday morning, but the sky will gradually clear that afternoon. Highs will only be in the low 20s.

Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the low 30s, and we’ll keep the sunshine around. Even though a few spotty showers are possible by Wednesday, we’ll actually manage to warm up around 40.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham