Genesis hosts first health fair to help keep locals informed on health services

MOLINE, Illinois-- Dozens of health experts and vendors packed the Taxslayer this weekend.

Genesis Health Systems hosted it's first health fair, Genesis Eat Play Live.

The event brought out dozens of people to learn about the latest in health trends and the opportunity to learn about the local health experts in the Quad City Area.

Health officials showcased quick demonstrations of robotic surgery and hands on CPR. The event also featured a variety of booths such as sports medicine, senior service care, and alternative health methods.