Final Round Of Snow Arrives Late Saturday Night

Light snow is tapering off this morning, and we’ll see a pause in the snow this Saturday afternoon. Expect a mostly cloudy sky for most of the day, and temperatures will remain in the mid to upper teens.

However, the pause in the snow will be brief! Our final wave of snow will pass through late tonight and early Sunday morning. By early Sunday morning, an additional 1-3″ of snow will be on the ground. Much of the snow will be out by the afternoon, and we’ll start to see the sky clear out. Highs will be back around 20.

Highs will begin to improve little by little after the weekend. Sunshine is back on Monday with temperatures in the 20s. We’ll climb near 30 on Tuesday, and it’s possible we could reach the 40s on Tuesday.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham