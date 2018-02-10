Check here for snow-related closings and delays

Bettendorf swimmers finish third at state meet

Caleb Aman would win the 200 I-M and finish second in the 100 backstroke. Bettendorf wins the 200 free relay and Charlie Bunn is third in the 100 free.  Pleasant Valley's Kevin Burke second in the 50 free.  Bulldogs tie with Ankeny for third overall.