Week of Love Sweepstakes – Ultimate Chocolates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This Valentine’s Day, WQAD News 8, Circa ’21, Crane & Pelican, K’nees Florist, Serenity Salon & Day Spa, and Ultimate Chocolates will bring viewers ideas about how to give their loved one a special Valentine’s Day.

The Wednesday, Feb. 7 prize comes from Ultimate Chocolates in Davenport, which is offering three $50 gift certificates.

Ultimate Chocolate owner David Baird said all gifts in the shop at NorthPark Mall can be personalized and delivered. In addition, he said, all products are freshly made daily.

"We make everything in our kitchen, right from scratch," he said, including hand-dipped strawberries that are never pre-packaged. Baird said the store will dip 3,000 to 4,000 strawberries on Valentine's Day alone.

Deadline for entry is Sunday, February 11, 2018. You must be 21 years or older to enter.

You can find an entry form here.

For complete contest rules, click here.