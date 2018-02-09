Week of Love Sweepstakes – Circa 21 Dinner Playhouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This Valentine’s Day, WQAD News 8, Circa ’21, Crane & Pelican, K’nees Florist, Serenity Salon & Day Spa, and Ultimate Chocolates are bringing viewers ideas about how to give their loved one a special Valentine’s Day.

The Monday, Feb. 5 prize comes from Circa 21 Dinner Playhouse which is offering tickets to its new Freaky Friday musical as a prize.

Brett Hitchcock said Circa is pulling out some special stops for its performances on Valentine's Day itself, including a wine fountain in the lobby and carnations for all ladies attending. Even if you don't make it on Valentine's Day itself, though, he said there are multiple shows on both weekends surrounding the holiday.

"Our audience response has been great," he said. "We've had a lot of standing ovations."

Freaky Friday runs from January to March at Circa and is appropriate for all ages.

Deadline for entry is Sunday, February 11, 2018. You must be 21 years or older to enter.

You can find an entry form here.

For complete contest rules, click here.